Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
5900 South Biscayne Boulevard
North Port, FL 34287
(941) 426-2880
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Wolf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Joseph Wolf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Joseph Wolf Obituary
Peter Joseph Wolf, 72, of North Port, passed away November 28, 2019. He was born September 19, 1947 in Canandaigua, New York to the late Emil and Alice Hughes Wolf. Peter proudly served his country in the US Army. He was also a service repair technician for Sears and he retired after 46 years on the job.

He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Bridget, of North Port, three sons, Alexander Petrovics (Kathy) of Campbell Hall, New York, Daniel Wixon (Tammy) of Hasbrook Heights, New Jersey, and Matthew Wixon also of Hasbrook Heights, New Jersey, three grandchildren, Emily, Daniel and Haley, as well as two brothers, Carl and Raymond Wolf both of Helena, Montana.

In addition to his parents Peter is preceded in death by one granddaughter, Victoria.

Private services will be held at a later date.

www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -