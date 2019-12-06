|
Peter Joseph Wolf, 72, of North Port, passed away November 28, 2019. He was born September 19, 1947 in Canandaigua, New York to the late Emil and Alice Hughes Wolf. Peter proudly served his country in the US Army. He was also a service repair technician for Sears and he retired after 46 years on the job.
He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Bridget, of North Port, three sons, Alexander Petrovics (Kathy) of Campbell Hall, New York, Daniel Wixon (Tammy) of Hasbrook Heights, New Jersey, and Matthew Wixon also of Hasbrook Heights, New Jersey, three grandchildren, Emily, Daniel and Haley, as well as two brothers, Carl and Raymond Wolf both of Helena, Montana.
In addition to his parents Peter is preceded in death by one granddaughter, Victoria.
Private services will be held at a later date.
