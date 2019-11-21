Home

Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 639-1171
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Dr. Philip "Denis" Weston


1941 - 2019
Dr. Philip "Denis" Weston Obituary
Dr. Philip "Denis" Weston promoted to Glory on November 12, 2019 at Arcadia Hospice House.

Born March 5, 1941 in Hamilton, Ontario to Norman & Mary Weston (Deceased) Dr. Weston was a secondary school teacher, University Professor and Pastor for over 51 years. He retired from active ministry in 2016 - not by choice, but due to declining health. Dr. Weston often commented that he never regretted his career choices.

Beloved husband of Carol (Renney) for over 50 years

Father of Aaron (Veronica) & Galen (Sousie). Grandfather of Jacqueline, Keegan, Rose & Daphne. Brother of Keith (Chris), Ellen (Chris) Jane (Russ) Malcolm (Kathy) Paul (Doris) Stephen (Vanessa). Brother-in-law of Nadine Watson (Norman), Robert (diseased) (Sharon) Prince and

Terry Slobodian (Wanda).

Numerous nieces and nephews, colleagues and students

Special thank you to Arcadia Hospice House for their care, love and compassion for both Denis and Carol throughout Dr. Weston's final journey home.

Celebration of Life: November 25, 11:00 AM Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery, Crematory 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Rd. Punta Gorda, Florida 33950 Dr. Thomas Simmons officiating.

In lieu of flowers:

Tidewell Hospice Inc,

5955 Rand Blvd Sarasota, Florida 34238 wwwtidewell.org

OR

Abilene Christian University

Biblical Studies Scholarship

Gift Records

ACU Box 29132

Abilene, TX 79699

acuedu/give
