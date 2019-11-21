|
|
Dr. Philip "Denis" Weston promoted to Glory on November 12, 2019 at Arcadia Hospice House.
Born March 5, 1941 in Hamilton, Ontario to Norman & Mary Weston (Deceased) Dr. Weston was a secondary school teacher, University Professor and Pastor for over 51 years. He retired from active ministry in 2016 - not by choice, but due to declining health. Dr. Weston often commented that he never regretted his career choices.
Beloved husband of Carol (Renney) for over 50 years
Father of Aaron (Veronica) & Galen (Sousie). Grandfather of Jacqueline, Keegan, Rose & Daphne. Brother of Keith (Chris), Ellen (Chris) Jane (Russ) Malcolm (Kathy) Paul (Doris) Stephen (Vanessa). Brother-in-law of Nadine Watson (Norman), Robert (diseased) (Sharon) Prince and
Terry Slobodian (Wanda).
Numerous nieces and nephews, colleagues and students
Special thank you to Arcadia Hospice House for their care, love and compassion for both Denis and Carol throughout Dr. Weston's final journey home.
Celebration of Life: November 25, 11:00 AM Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery, Crematory 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Rd. Punta Gorda, Florida 33950 Dr. Thomas Simmons officiating.
In lieu of flowers:
Tidewell Hospice Inc,
5955 Rand Blvd Sarasota, Florida 34238 wwwtidewell.org
OR
Abilene Christian University
Biblical Studies Scholarship
Gift Records
ACU Box 29132
Abilene, TX 79699
acuedu/give