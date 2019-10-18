|
Philomena C. Ruggiero, age 86, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 in Punta Gorda.
She was born February 1933 in Ireland to Matthew and Mary Conmey, who had two daughters and three sons. She married Benito Ruggiero in 1972, and together they raised two children, a son and a daughter. Philomena and Benito moved to Charlotte County from Toms River, New Jersey in 1987, and were active members of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Port Charlotte, Florida for over 30 years. Philomena was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother, who will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, Benito, their children, son Neil Ruggiero, daughter Mary (Spouse Keith) Anderson, and grandchildren Joseph, William and Vivian, all of Florida; sister Antoinette Conmee of NJ, brothers Brendan Conmee of England, and Gerard Conmy of Ireland, and numerous nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. Philomena was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Joseph, and grand-daughter Grace.
Visitation will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. with evening Wake service at 7 p.m., at Roberson Funeral Homes Punta Gorda Chapel located at 215 Mary Street in Punta Gorda. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte, FL 33952. Committal and entombment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Philomena's name are suggested to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or donate online at .
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Punta Gorda Chapel.