Phyllis B. Adist, 93, of Port Charlotte passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Born in Westerly, Rhode Island. Phyllis moved to Florida in 1965 and lived most of her years in Charlotte County as a longtime resident of Charlotte Towers. Phyllis retired from Charlotte County
Public schools where she worked in the food service department at Port Charlotte Middle School. She was a member of the Eastern Star for well over 50 years. She enjoyed her family, crocheting, working on jigsaw puzzles and needlecraft. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Mildred
Ashworth of Westerly, Rhode Island, daughter Donna (Cookie) Scott and greatgranddaughter Ashlee Jacobson. Phyllis leaves behind children Jerome (Vanda) Jacobson of Port Charlotte, Daniel (Carol) Jacobson of North Fort Myers. Lori (Demetrius) Revelas of Port Charlotte and Sarah
Youngblood (Matt Butcosk) of Punta Gorda. Grandchildren Tracy Quintana, Tobey Susino, Cody Jacobson, Hal Armstrong III, April Emil, Adam Armstrong, Demetrius Revelas II, Alexander Revelas. Greatgrandchildren TJ & Chris Quintana, Gage Susino, Austin, Brandon & Hailey Armstrong, Savannah Armstrong, Jaden Wilbur & Ava Emil and
Mina & Vladimir Revelas.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County or Tidewell Hospice of Port Charlotte.
Arrangements handled by National Cremation Society. No services or Memorials are planned. Phyllis will be laid to rest next to her parents in
Westerly, Rhode Island at a later date.