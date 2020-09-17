Phyllis Eva Brown, 89, passed away March 5, 2020, at the retirement community Village on the Isle, Venice, Fla. She was born September 17, 1930, in Mt. Vernon, Va. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harry E. Brown; a sister, Clethia Badger; and her parents, Lonzo Badger and Phyllis (Roberts) Badger.



Phyllis retired as Clerk of Court for the Alexandria Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court in Alexandria, Va., in 1991 after serving 41 years in the court system. In 1974, she was appointed to the Clerks Advisory Committee to the Committee on District Courts and served in that capacity until 1983. During that time, Phyllis served on many projects committed to developing the Virginia district courts' automation of case management, to and including criminal and traffic adjudication, uniform reciprocal enforcement of support forms, juvenile expungement study, accounting and docketing manuals, grievance and appeal procedures for court employees and an employee classification study. In 1983, she was recognized by the Virginia Council of Juvenile Court Judges for her very substantial contribution to the furtherance of justice in the Virginia Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Courts. In 2000, the Clerk's Office of the Alexandria Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court was named in her honor.



In 1993, Phyllis and Harry and their two cats, Gilbert and Sullivan, moved from Virginia to Rotonda West, Fla. She and Harry enjoyed building a new home and she loved flower gardening. They were members of St. David's Episcopal Church in Englewood and Phyllis served on ECW and volunteered in the Thrift Shop. In 2013, Phyllis relocated to the Village on the Isle in Venice. She will be missed by many but mostly by her best friend, Arlene Rager.



Interment was at Mount Comfort Cemetery in Alexandria, Va.



Donations may be made to St. David's Episcopal Church Memorial Fund, 401 South Broadway, Englewood, FL 34223 or to Suncoast Humane Society, 6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood, FL 34224.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store