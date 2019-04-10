|
|
On the morning of Wednesday March 27, 2019, Phyllis Golden, 87, of Osprey, Florida went to be with our Lord.
She was born in Colby, Wisconsin on January 15, 1932, to William and Leota Noah. She lived in Wisconsin, Indiana, and Florida. She was a machine operator, waitress, phone operator, truck driver, house cleaner, and cashier.
She truly loved her "Walmart family". We will all miss Phyllis Golden.
She is survived by sister Nancy Kuttig of Las Vegas, Nevada, Virginia (Ginni) Sickora of South Milwaukee, Wisconsin; son Dennis Wiley of Sarasota, Florida; daughter Lori (Jeff) Lovett of North Port, Florida; son Douglas (Lucy) Galbreath of Venice, Florida; many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Jim Golden, daughter Andrea Conrod, and son David Wiley.
Alan Moore Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ellenton, is entrusted with final care.