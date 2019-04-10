Home

POWERED BY

Services
D. Alan Moore, Licensed Funeral Director - Ellenton
2050 14th Ave East Suite 101A
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-3201
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Golden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Golden


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phyllis Golden Obituary
On the morning of Wednesday March 27, 2019, Phyllis Golden, 87, of Osprey, Florida went to be with our Lord.

She was born in Colby, Wisconsin on January 15, 1932, to William and Leota Noah. She lived in Wisconsin, Indiana, and Florida. She was a machine operator, waitress, phone operator, truck driver, house cleaner, and cashier.

She truly loved her "Walmart family". We will all miss Phyllis Golden.

She is survived by sister Nancy Kuttig of Las Vegas, Nevada, Virginia (Ginni) Sickora of South Milwaukee, Wisconsin; son Dennis Wiley of Sarasota, Florida; daughter Lori (Jeff) Lovett of North Port, Florida; son Douglas (Lucy) Galbreath of Venice, Florida; many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband Jim Golden, daughter Andrea Conrod, and son David Wiley.

Alan Moore Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ellenton, is entrusted with final care.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now