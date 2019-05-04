|
Phyllis J. Rolli, 77, of Rotonda West passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at her Charlotte County residence.
Born on April 26, 1942 in Lansdale, Pennsylvania to the late Paul and Margaret (Weikel) Lord, she had been a resident of Charlotte County for eight years coming from King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. A loving wife, mother and home maker for her family, she attended Sonshine Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of fifty-seven years: Daniel T. Rolli of Rotonda West, Florida; three sons: Daniel Glenda) Rolli of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania; William (Suzanne) Rolli of Limerick, Pennsylvania; Anthony (Jennifer) Rolli of Newtown, Pennsylvania; two sisters: Pauline Sangiacomo of Schwenksville, Pennsylvania; Shirley McGar fo Jeffersonville, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren: Mia, Greta and Pierce Rolli.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements.