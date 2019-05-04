Home

POWERED BY

Services
Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
(941) 475-9800
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Rolli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis J. Rolli


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phyllis J. Rolli Obituary
Phyllis J. Rolli, 77, of Rotonda West passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at her Charlotte County residence.

Born on April 26, 1942 in Lansdale, Pennsylvania to the late Paul and Margaret (Weikel) Lord, she had been a resident of Charlotte County for eight years coming from King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. A loving wife, mother and home maker for her family, she attended Sonshine Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband of fifty-seven years: Daniel T. Rolli of Rotonda West, Florida; three sons: Daniel Glenda) Rolli of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania; William (Suzanne) Rolli of Limerick, Pennsylvania; Anthony (Jennifer) Rolli of Newtown, Pennsylvania; two sisters: Pauline Sangiacomo of Schwenksville, Pennsylvania; Shirley McGar fo Jeffersonville, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren: Mia, Greta and Pierce Rolli.

Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh,com.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now