Powers, Mary M
88, of PGI Fla., passed away February 2, 2020 with loved family at her bedside. She was born in Conquest, N.Y. moving to Florida after retirement of her beloved husband Michael T Powers. Her passion for card clubs, sports and dancing troupe kept her active. Both Mom and Dad loved to dance...and dance they did!!.Our Traditional family gatherings for the finest food, love and happy memories will be an afterglow of Love from the finest CLASSY LADY created. We love you Mom and Gram and Great Grammy. We have you forever.
She is preceded in death by her parents the late George and Mary Lynch, husband Michael T. Powers and numerous family members, brothers and sisters and In-laws. She is survived by her four children, Patricia Powers Burdick , Peggy (Tom) Parsons, Michael T (Betty) Powers, Mark (Michele) Powers. Grandchildren; Jason, Kayla, Kelly (Bryan), Kasey (Iris), Cody, Kevin, Kyla; Great Grandchildren; Everette, Wesley, Eleanor Ann, Owen Max. Her Sisters and In-laws; Helen and Ed Furman, Pat and Tom Cleland, Doris Lynch and many Loving nephews and Neice's.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, February 7th at 11 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Punta Gorda, Fla. To send condolences, please visit www.charlottememorial.com