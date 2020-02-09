Home

Preville (Boire) Lorraine

Preville, Lorraine (Boire)

Sadly, we announce the passing of our mother Lorraine, on Jan. 25th, at the age of 90. To the end she stayed true to her spirit by being her crazy, loving self and will be greatly

missed by so many; her children Joanne, Ross, Kathy (Mike); sisters Mary (Billy),

Yvette, Evelyn; grandchildren Trenton, Amanda (Tyler),

Catherine, Ross her great- grandchildren; her many nieces and nephews; and all her friends. Her celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 11 a.m. at San Pedro Catholic Church, located in North Port, Florida. Mom's favorite color was blue. Please feel free to wear that color, when you join us in her celebration.
