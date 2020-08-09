On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, Priscilla J. (Lawson) Burkhardt, age 87, loving mother to three children, passed away at the age of 87, at Brookdale Assisted Living, Rotonda West, Fla. Priscilla was born on November 17, 1932, to the late Winifred Tiskus and the late Edward Lawson. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Richard F. Burkhardt, as well as step father John Tiskus. Priscilla was a longtime resident of Glastonbury, Conn., active in both local and state politics, and serving on many committees in town, as well as chairing the Redevelopment Commission. She was active in St. James Episcopal Church in Glastonbury, and later at St. David's Episcopal Church in Englewood, Fla. Priscilla is survived by her three children, Richard Burkhardt of Kingwood, Texas, Christian Burkhardt of Branford, Conn., and Priscilla (Patrick) Carr of Parkland, Fla.; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters Suzanne Tiskus of Branford, Conn., and Faith Spencer of Middletown, Conn.; brother in law Robert (Eleanor) Burkhardt of Branford. She also leaves behind her faithful friend and aide, Tara Lamb, as well as the loving residents and staff at Brookdale Assisted Living in Rotonda. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to TideWell Hospice & Palliative Care, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, Florida 34238. Gulf Coast Cremations of Venice Florida is handling the arrangements.



