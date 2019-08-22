|
|
Priscilla Mae Morse,87, passed away on Thursday, July 4,2019 in Ft Lauderdale.
Priscilla was born in St Petersburg,Florida, she was the daughter of Madeleine D. And Louis Bernard Dale.
She was the beloved, extraordinaire mother of nine children, Deborah Morse Litz, Jeannine Morse LaRonde, Pam Morse, Karen Morse Blackmon, Kim Morse Wagner, Eugenie Diane Morse, Charles and Chris Morse, and the late Richard E ,Morse, Jr.; grandmother to 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; sister to Ronald Dale and 1/2 sister to Skip, John and Mark Dale. She was the former wife of the late Richard E. Morse, Sr.; and wife of the late Herbert E.Morse and Francis J.Hartman.
She will be forever remembered for her love of babies, children, traveling, baking, sewing, dancing and Hawaiian dance instructor. She was an unbelievable artist and her sensational love of caring for everyone. Lastly, a decadent chocolate lover!
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 p.m. till 5 p.m. at the VFW on 3725 Cape Haze Dr Rotunda West. 941-697-1123 on Sunday, Aug. 25th.