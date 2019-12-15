Home

Ralph Boeringer Obituary
Ralph Boeringer, retired NYC Harlem Firefighter, with Engine 35, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on Dec. 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family in Port Charlotte, Florida.

Ralph was born in Astoria, New York. After retiring from the FDNY, a job he loved, he worked as the VP of Operations at S.L. Green Management Corp. in NYC. He was a long time resident of NY before retiring permanently to Punta Gorda, Florida.

Ralph is survived by his cherished wife of 61 yrs., Mary; son, Edward Boeringer; daughter Theresa (David) Herrick; daughter Linda Safe; 8 grandchildren, Domonique, Dana, Joe, Kyle, Carli, Taylor, Nick and Kevin; and 3 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, August and Margaret (Schumann) Boeringer and son-in-law, Thorn Safe.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, Dec. 17th from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm at Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home, 1515 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, Florida. 33950. Mass service will be held on Wednesday Dec. 18th at 11 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, Florida. 33950. Interment will follow at Charlotte Memorial Cemetery, 9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Rd., Punta Gorda, Florida 33950. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ralphs' name to the New York Firefighters Burn Center Foundation. c/o Engine 66/Ladder 61., 21 Asch Loop, Bronx, NY 10475. www.NYFFBurnCenter.org.

Friends may visit online at www.johnsontaylorfuneral.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home in Punta Gorda, Florida.
