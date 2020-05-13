Ralph Bowen, 82 of Arcadia passed April 30, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Hickson's Funeral Home - Arcadia.
The family will have a private burial service.
Funeral arrangements by Hickson Funeral Home,
142 South Orange Avenue,
Arcadia, Florida. 34266.
www.hicksonfuneralhome.com
Published in Englewood Sun on May 13, 2020.