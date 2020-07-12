1/
Ralph L. Jordan
Ralph L. Jordan, born in Greene, Maine. February 12, 1932, passed away on Tuesday June 30, 2020, in Winter Haven, Fla. He was the son of Herbert Ray and Marion Isabelle (Moore) Jordan. Honorably discharged U.S. Army 1953. Active in civic, service and political affairs in Enfield, Conn., Cortland, Ithaca, N.Y., and Port Charlotte, Fla. Ralph is survived by his spouse, Rose Kagiyama Jordan of Japan, sons: Kenji Jordan of Bloomfield, Conn.; Gene A. Jordan of Lakeland, Fla.; daughters: Alis D. Jordan, Winter Haven, Fla.; and Christine K. Jordan of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.; brothers: Romeo N. Jordan, Buckfield, Maine; Laurien H. Jordan, Turner, Maine; Roger E. Jordan, New Port Richey, Fla.; Armand R. Jordan, Oxford, Maine. Ralph was active in Jordan Family genealogy as A Founding Father of The Family Jordan; Founder and Incorporator of The Reverend Robert & Sarah (Winter) Jordan Scholarship Foundation, serving as its Secretary and Treasurer. The Family requests Scholarship Memorials in lieu of flowers be sent to The Rev. Robert & Sarah (Winter) Jordan Foundation, Inc. A graveside burial is scheduled for a later date at Valley Cemetery in Greene, Maine.

Published in Englewood Sun on Jul. 12, 2020.
