Ralph Rose, age 102, of Bethany Village in Mechanicsburg, Pa., died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Detroit, Mich., on December 27, 1917, the second of five children of Jesse and Minnie Schultz Rose. He is survived by sister Rosella Schiff of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.
He was raised in Columbus, Ohio. The high point of high school was meeting Ruth Ellen Haignere. It was the beginning of an 80 year romance. They were married on August 16, 1941, and were happily together until her passing on October 20, 2013.
He graduated from Ohio State University in 1942 as a ceramic engineer, earning membership in Tau Beta Pi honorary engineering fraternity, and he won the Gordon Battelle military prize award. He served in WWII.
Upon retirement he and his wife Ruth lived on Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia, in Punta Gorda, Fla., and in Mechanicsburg, Pa. Golf took up a lot of his time.
He is survived by daughters Rhea Singsen (Lorraine Klippel) of The Villages, Fla., Sylvia Rose (Paul Rosenfeld) of Brighton (Rochester), N.Y., Gayle Pinshaw (Alan) of Waltham, Mass., sons Roland Rose (Kathleen) of New Bern, N.C., and Douglas Rose (Judy) of Chesapeake, Va. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the "Ruth Haignere Rose Student Nurse Scholarship Fund 606185" or to the "Ceramic Engineering Priority Fund 303088" of The Ohio State University Foundation, 1480 West Lane Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43221, or to a charity of your choice
.