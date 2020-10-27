Ralph Thomas Clark, Jr. ("Tom"), age 90, of Punta Gorda, Fla., died peacefully at home on Oct. 23, 2020. Tom loved his Savior and was ready to step into His presence. Tom was born on June 11, 1930 in Houston, Texas to Ralph Thomas and Jimmie Lou Clark. He lived his childhood years in Houston before moving to Toccoa, Ga., to finish high school. Tom attended North Georgia College, the University of Georgia, and The Georgia Institute of Technology, where he earned his Mechanical Engineering degree in 1959. While living in Georgia Tom met Freddie Taylor of Lexington, S.C., and they married in August 1951. Tom worked for Mobil Oil Company as a lubrication engineer from 1959 until 1986 while living in Ft. Worth and Dallas, Texas and Oklahoma City, Okla. He served as deacon at Town North Baptist Church in Dallas during that time. In 1986 Tom retired and moved with his wife Freddie to Punta Gorda. Tom was an avid boater and member of the Punta Gorda Isles Yacht Club. He and Freddie traveled to many places including completing "The Great Circle Waterway", a 6-month boating adventure to the Great Lakes and back. He served the Lord as deacon and his church family at the First Baptist Church Punta Gorda. He loved his family and friends and enjoyed race cars and fixing anything mechanical. His strong faith in the Lord was emulated in his Christian example to his children and grandchildren.



Tom is survived by his beloved wife Freddie of 69 years, his children Tom (Karen), Taylor (Gayle), and Jim (Julie), nine grandchildren, and four great- grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church Punta Gorda, 459 Gill Street, Punta Gorda, Florida 33950 on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. Pastor Bill Frank will be officiating.



In lieu of flowers please send donations to First Baptist Church Punta Gorda in memory of Tom.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store