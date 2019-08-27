Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services
1515 Tamiami Trail
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 833-0600
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services
1515 Tamiami Trail
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Mifflin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph W. Mifflin


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph W. Mifflin Obituary
Ralph W. Mifflin, 86, of Port Charlotte, FL, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was born January 5, 1933, in Buffalo, NY to Ralph and Mabel Mifflin. Ralph lived in Hamburg and Watertown, NY during his earlier years. He became a Christian at the age of 7 thru the Ministry of the Methodist Church vacation Bible School. He attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1952 after graduating salutatorian of his high school in Watertown. Ralph was very active at RPI in the Intervarsity Christian Fellowship. He was President of the group for 1-2 years. In 1956, he graduated with a B.S. degree in Engineering.

Furthering his education, Ralph attended Syracuse University, receiving a Master's degree in Education in 1974. He served 3 years as a Lieutenant in the Air Force for his country. He worked at Griffiss Air Base as an Engineer for thirty years until he moved to Port Charlotte, FL in 1986 to retire.

He will be deeply missed by his wife of 64 years, Janet; his children, Michelle Dorothy, Jeanne Vivian, and Leland Ralph; 10 grandchildren and 2 adopted grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and his nephew, David Maurer. He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister Patricia Maurer; and niece Dee Ellen Maurer.

A service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, August 30, 2019, at Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services, 1515 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Ralph, please visit www.LTaylorfuneral.com and sign the online guest book. Arrangements are by Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now