Ralph W. Mifflin, 86, of Port Charlotte, FL, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was born January 5, 1933, in Buffalo, NY to Ralph and Mabel Mifflin. Ralph lived in Hamburg and Watertown, NY during his earlier years. He became a Christian at the age of 7 thru the Ministry of the Methodist Church vacation Bible School. He attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1952 after graduating salutatorian of his high school in Watertown. Ralph was very active at RPI in the Intervarsity Christian Fellowship. He was President of the group for 1-2 years. In 1956, he graduated with a B.S. degree in Engineering.
Furthering his education, Ralph attended Syracuse University, receiving a Master's degree in Education in 1974. He served 3 years as a Lieutenant in the Air Force for his country. He worked at Griffiss Air Base as an Engineer for thirty years until he moved to Port Charlotte, FL in 1986 to retire.
He will be deeply missed by his wife of 64 years, Janet; his children, Michelle Dorothy, Jeanne Vivian, and Leland Ralph; 10 grandchildren and 2 adopted grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and his nephew, David Maurer. He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister Patricia Maurer; and niece Dee Ellen Maurer.
A service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, August 30, 2019, at Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services, 1515 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Ralph, please visit www.LTaylorfuneral.com and sign the online guest book. Arrangements are by Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services.