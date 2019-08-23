Home

Randy E. Whitacre


1952 - 2019
Randy E. Whitacre Obituary
Randy E. Whitacre, 67, of Port Charlotte passed away on 8/19/19. Randy was born in Dayton, Ohio, and lived in Port Charlotte since 1980.



He is predeceased by Parents Louise Kress Whitacre and Fair Whitacre.



Graduated Milton-Union High School, Wright State University, B.S. and M.A.



Retired Educator for Charlotte County Public Schools: Library/Media Specialist at Charlotte High School



Member and President of Wings, Wheels and Keels IPMS Model Club



Enjoyed photography, reading, boating, RV camping, making models of WWII aircraft, tanks and trucks



Survived by and married to Terri Hicks Whitacre for 39 years



Visitation 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM followed by Celebration of Life service at 11:30 AM at Murdock Baptist Church



Online condolences can be shared at CharlotteMemorial.com.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Randy Whitacre Scholarship Fund for a future teacher would be appreciated.
