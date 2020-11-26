Raphael (Ralph) E. Montanari, of Celebration, Fla., born Jan. 24, 1920, passed peacefully at home following a short illness on Nov. 13, 2020. He previously resided in Rotonda West, Fla., Norwood, Mass., Boston, Mass., and Plymouth, Mass., where he was born.



He had been employed by the Raytheon Company for 45 years as a Senior Product Engineer in the manufacture of magnetrons for the use in the military and microwave ovens.



He was a Registered Professional Engineer in the state of Massachusetts and after his retirement in 1985 did consulting work prior to moving to Florida.



He was a Life Member of the IEEE engineering society and a member of the Englewood Elks No. 2378.



He was an accomplished violinist, appreciated music, loved games and ballroom dancing. He had a fabulous sense of humor and went to last year's Halloween party as Rip Van Winkle. The highlight of this year was his 100th Birthday Bash at the Bohemian Hotel attended by all of his family and friends.



Ralph was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth (Lukosi), his daughter Lois Quinn, and his sister Josephine Wiitanen. He is survived by his daughters Arlene Leary and Andrea (James) Crook, along with six granddaughters and six great-grandchildren.



He will be buried in Plymouth, Mass., at a later date. In his memory please do a random act of kindness.



