1/
Raphael E. Montanari
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raphael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raphael (Ralph) E. Montanari, of Celebration, Fla., born Jan. 24, 1920, passed peacefully at home following a short illness on Nov. 13, 2020. He previously resided in Rotonda West, Fla., Norwood, Mass., Boston, Mass., and Plymouth, Mass., where he was born.

He had been employed by the Raytheon Company for 45 years as a Senior Product Engineer in the manufacture of magnetrons for the use in the military and microwave ovens.

He was a Registered Professional Engineer in the state of Massachusetts and after his retirement in 1985 did consulting work prior to moving to Florida.

He was a Life Member of the IEEE engineering society and a member of the Englewood Elks No. 2378.

He was an accomplished violinist, appreciated music, loved games and ballroom dancing. He had a fabulous sense of humor and went to last year's Halloween party as Rip Van Winkle. The highlight of this year was his 100th Birthday Bash at the Bohemian Hotel attended by all of his family and friends.

Ralph was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth (Lukosi), his daughter Lois Quinn, and his sister Josephine Wiitanen. He is survived by his daughters Arlene Leary and Andrea (James) Crook, along with six granddaughters and six great-grandchildren.

He will be buried in Plymouth, Mass., at a later date. In his memory please do a random act of kindness.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Newspapers on Nov. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved