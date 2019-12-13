|
Raymond "Ray" Carl Miller, Jr., 55, of Port Charlotte, Florida died Monday, December 9, 2019 at home.
Ray, Jr. was born September 14, 1964 in Germany to Raymond C. and Irene A. Miller. He was a self employed computer technician. Ray, Jr. moved to Port Charlotte in 1985 with his parents in 1985 from Roselle, Illinois. He was an avid gamer with connections all over the country and a guitar enthusiast.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Miller and daughter, Brooke Miller of Port Charlotte; father, Raymond C. Miller, Sr. of Port Charlotte; two brothers, Keith Miller of Brandon, FL and Brian Miller of Riverview, Florida. He was preceded in death by his mother, Irene A. Miller.
Visitation will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Roberson Funeral Home, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, Florida. Graveside services will be held Monday 11:00 AM, December 16, 2019 at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 1380 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte, Florida 33952.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the . Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.