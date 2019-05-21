Lawrence "Larry" Raymond Corell, 74, of Venice, Florida, died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on the evening of May 17, 2019.



Larry was born and raised in Moore Haven FL. He attended Miami University of Ohio where he earned his degree in Business, and met his wife of 53 years.



He joined the military and was stationed in Germany, as a first lieutenant, during the Vietnam War, where he received the nickname "Lucky Larry." His work ethic helped him to live up to this nickname throughout his life.



Larry was an avid reader, a passionate nature-lover, a determined adventurer, a loving husband, an exceptional father, a devoted grandfather, and a fearless motorcyclist. He was proud to have traveled, by motorcycle, on 6 continents, in every state, and across North America 27 times.



He is survived by his wife, Penny, his children, Laura, Beth, Chris and his wife, Jeannine, his grandchildren, Corell and Sandra, as well as the countless other people whose lives he touched, encouraged, and inspired.



A memorial service will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery.