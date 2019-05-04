Home

Services
Kays-Ponger Funeral Home
2405 Harbor Boulevard
Port Charlotte, FL 33952
(941) 625-4113
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Kays-Ponger Funeral Home
2405 Harbor Boulevard
Port Charlotte, FL 33952
Raymond H. Lester, 83, of Port Charlotte, Fl passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019 while in Hospice Care at Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte.

Raymond was born in Jersey City, New Jersey and graduated St. Peters High School. He joined the Army and received his basic training at Fort Dix. Raymond worked for Western Electric in N.J. as a draftsman from 1958 until his retirement in 1985. He then moved to Port Charlotte, FL. He was Commodore of the Port Charlotte Yacht Club and an active member for 14 years. He was also actively involved with the VFW, American Legion, Elks Lodge and Moose. He loved boating & traveling around the world. He was a loving, caring generous father, grandfather and friend to many. He is survived by two daughters, Kristin Jennings of Marco Island, FL and Deborah Rembetsy of Albuquerque, New Mexico, son-in-laws Al Jennings, Ted Rembetsy, 5 grandchildren, Kristina Kolaronda of Hoboken, NJ, Alvin Jennings of Washington, NJ, George G. Kolaronda of Clearwater, FL, Peter Jennings of Marco Island and Samantha Jennings of Marco Island.

Service will be held at Kays-Ponger Funeral Home 2405 Harbor Blvd. Port Charlotte on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11 :00am.

Please visit kays-ponger.com to leave the family your thoughts, memories and condolences on the online guestbook.
