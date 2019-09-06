|
|
Raymond Paul Campbell Jr. (34)
(Ray Ray to close friends and family) passed away suddenly in Punta Gorda, Florida on August 29, 2019. He was born on July 11, 1985 to Colleen (McDade) Powell and Raymond Paul Campbell Sr.
Raymond was born in Upland, Pennsylvania, but was a long time resident of Southwest Florida. Ray Ray was a "Jack of all trades", he loved cars often working as a mechanic. Raymond was passionate about life, he was charismatic, always giving to all he felt needed him. Ray Ray loved music and sports, he would often be found sporting his Philly Pride, wearing his Flyers and Eagles jerseys around town. Ray Ray was most passionate about his family, especially his beautiful children. They were his pride and joy.
Ray Ray is survived by his parents, Colleen (McDade) Powell (North Port, FL) and Raymond Paul Campbell Sr. (Boothwyn, PA).
He left behind the love of his life, Roni (Gil), his five beautiful daughters Savanna Rayne (10), Sierra Rae (7), Sydney Raina (6), Sophia Martina (5), and Scarlett Marie (3) Campbell, he raised two wonderful stepchildren Zakery Lee (17) and Arrianna Dallas Broman (16), all of Punta Gorda, Fl.
Ray Rays siblings are Danielle (Todd) Deren (Shawn), Eric P. Campbell (Nikki),
Adam A. Campbell, Robert R. Powell Jr, and Alexander A. Powell. Nephew Kenneth R. Luty III and nieces, Amber R.C. Deren and Dayna Thomas as well as many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins, all of whom will miss him dearly.
Rest peacefully sweet "Peepers" ... until we meet again
~ Fly Eagles Fly! ~
Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 1 to 2PM at Sound Choice Cremation and Burials
4609 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota, Fl. 34233.
Celebration of Life to follow, Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be directed to the at http://bit.ly/heartcampbell