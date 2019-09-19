Home

Reginald (Rex) Ferrero, 86, of Punta Gorda, Florid passed away September 12, 2019.

He was born May 18, 1933 in Detroit, Michigan.

Reginald was a retired businessman, the owner of gas station, bar and trucks. He enjoyed golfing, horseshoes, softball and fishing.

Survivors include his wife Mary (Liz), children, Cynthia (Lois) Gyurich, Mark (Donna) Ferrero, Terry (Patty) Ferrero, Dan Ferrero, Jeff (Wendy) Ferrero; stepchildren, Susie Holder, Roy (Stephanie) Bailey, Brenda (Larry) Qualls; Glenn (Kathy) Bailey; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Magdaline and Anton Ferrero; stepfather, Robert Mackey; brother, Richard Ferrero, sister, Judy Ferrero; stepson, Jerry Bailey.

A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Moose Lodge #1693, 2790 Disston Avenue, Punta Gorda, FL.
