Rex Eugene Bolden, Sr., 91, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice Inc. in Port Charlotte.
Rex was born to Rollie and Inez Bolden on December 23, 1927 in Eckerty, Indiana. He moved to Port Charlotte in 1977 from Marion, Indiana. Rex enjoyed life to the fullest. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served during WWII. Rex was an avid kit car builder and loved working on classic cars. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.
Survivors include his Son, Rex Bolden, Jr. of Dade City, FL; his 2 daughters, Sheila Jean Crouch of Port Charlotte and Susan Kay Rose of Granbury, TX; 2 brothers, Jack E. Bolden and Larry J. Bolden both of Marion, IN; 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
A family gathering will be held 5:00PM-6:00PM, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel. Funeral services with military honors will be held later in Marion, Indiana.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.