1/1
Richard A. Latek Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICHARD A. LATEK, SR., age 82, of Punta Gorda, Fla., died July 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Marylyn B. (nee Mosinski) for 57 years; loving father of Marlene Garbe (William), Richard A. Latek Jr. (Kelly), Jennifer Nelson (Greg), Loralee Guggenbiller (Jeff), and Joseph Latek (Shannon); cherished grandfather of William and Sophie Garbe, Jackson Latek, Paulina Anness, Grace Latek, Caroline Claire "C.C." Guggenbiller, Benjamin Nelson, Claire Latek, Margaret Nelson, Kate Latek, Charles Guggenbiller, and Alexis and Luke Latek; dear brother of Henriette Dembinski and Wanda Matia (both deceased); dearest uncle and cousin. US Army Veteran.

Family suggests contributions to Jennings Center for Older Adults, 10204 Granger Rd., Garfield Hts., OH 44125 or Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306.

Arrangements by LATEK & RYBICKI, A GOLDEN RULE FUNERAL HOME.

www.LatekFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Englewood Sun on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved