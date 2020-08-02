My sincere condolences to Dick's family. I went to work for ups as a student worker in 1970. After a year in package delivery I jped to feeders. Dick was the Division Manger at the Strongsville Center. A terrific guy with an incredible sense of humor and fairness. In 1978, he asked me to join the his team as a Feeder Supervisor. Together with Dick, I learned a lot about management and how good the UPS partnership could be. More importantly, I learned a great deal of respect for his tutelage and his mentorship.

Although life took me on a different path, I never forget those early days and Strongsville. I pray he is at peace and in the arms of our Lord.

Sincerely,

Mark

Mark A Skoda

Coworker