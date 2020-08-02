1/1
Richard A. Latek Sr.
RICHARD A. LATEK, SR., age 82, of Punta Gorda, Fla., died July 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Marylyn B. (nee Mosinski) for 57 years; loving father of Marlene Garbe (William), Richard A. Latek Jr. (Kelly), Jennifer Nelson (Greg), Loralee Guggenbiller (Jeff), and Joseph Latek (Shannon); cherished grandfather of William and Sophie Garbe, Jackson Latek, Paulina Anness, Grace Latek, Caroline Claire "C.C." Guggenbiller, Benjamin Nelson, Claire Latek, Margaret Nelson, Kate Latek, Charles Guggenbiller, and Alexis and Luke Latek; dear brother of Henriette Dembinski and Wanda Matia (both deceased); dearest uncle and cousin. US Army Veteran.

Family suggests contributions to Jennings Center for Older Adults, 10204 Granger Rd., Garfield Hts., OH 44125 or Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306.

Arrangements by LATEK & RYBICKI, A GOLDEN RULE FUNERAL HOME.

www.LatekFuneralHome.com

Published in Englewood Sun on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
LATEK & RYBICKI FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES
JUL
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
LATEK & RYBICKI FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
St. Basil the Great Church
Memories & Condolences
20 entries
July 24, 2020
My thoughts and love extend to the entire Latek family. I have so many fond and happy memories of “Uncle Dick.” What a wonderful and generous man! He will be missed.
Lana Coppolino Suarez
Friend
July 22, 2020
Dear Marilyn and the Latek Family, our sincere sympathies are with you and your family. Dick was a close family friend and also played an integral part in my 30 year career as a Delivery Driver at UPS. I will forever be grateful for Dick’s encouragement and influence. My wife and I always enjoyed visiting with Dick & Marilyn at Bill & Joyce’s home in Cleveland and Punta Gorda. Dick will be missed by all who knew him. Rest In Peace Dick.
Chuck & Audrey Renz
Chuck Renz
Friend
July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
Dear Latek Families - We are very saddened by Dick’s passing and want to express our sympathies to your entire family. Dick was one of the nicest guys one could ever meet, always kind, smart, loving, humorous, & fun to be with. We had wonderful times together in Chautauqua & Punta Gorda. He was always so proud of the wonderful family he & your mom created.
Rest in peace & God bless you Richard.
Paul & Jan Bermel
Paul & Jan Bermel
Friend
July 22, 2020
Latek family,
I am saddened for your and my loss. Dick and I knew each other for 70 years. We lived on the same street, we were class mates, played in the band, played football on the same team, were room mates in college. We spent many good times together. My heart is sad for loosing him mostly for the children and grand children.
Lovingly, uncle Bob
Bob Coppolino
Friend
July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
I will miss Uncle Dick greatly. He always had time to listen and give advice. He was a mentor and a friend. He even kept me out of jail once! My condolences go out to all of the Latek cousins as I know you will be suffering a great loss.
Jeff kasper
Family
July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
sorry to here about your loss I really liked your dad he was really a nice guy and I did your mom's hair at Jennings until covid I hope she is well prayers sent up
audrey jeffrey
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
We were saddened to hear of you loss. I met Dick in the late 60's at UPS, we became friends as well as coworkers. Dick had the ability to think outside the box which gave him a unique approach to problem solving. I valued his opinion. Away from work Hester and I enjoyed visits with Dick and Marylyn in New York, Florida and Ohio. Dick always made any event interesting.
Goodbye my friend, Rest in Peace.
Fred and Hester Rafferty
Friend
July 21, 2020
Marylyn and family....you have my deepest sympathy...Marylyn and I lived across the hall from each other the 3 years we were at St. Alexis Hospital School of Nursing. Soon I met Richard....he was a wonderful, caring man. Please know you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers....my love to all of you. I think Marylyn and Richard were the only 2 people in this world who could get their entire family together every year for an annual Christmas Card and I've treasured every one of them.
Loving you, Janis Setele Tomsic
Slidell, Louisiana
Janis Tomsic
Friend
July 21, 2020
Dear Latek Family:
WE EXTEND OUR DEEPEST SYMPATHY TO YOUR ENTIRE FAMILY. DICK WAS THE KINDEST, NICEST, SMARTEST AND MOST WONDERFUL PERSON. WE HAD SO MANY WONDERFUL TIMES WITH HIM AND MARILYN IN CLEVELAND, NEW YORK AND CHAUTAUQUA. WE LOVED HIM VERY MUCH AND WILL NEVER FORGET HIM. HE WAS SO THOUGHTFUL, GAVE GREAT ADVICE AND WAS VERY GENEROUS. HE ALWAYS MADE US FEEL LIKE FAMILY. MARILYN AND DICK RAISED WONDERFUL CHILDREN . HE WAS SO PROUD OF HIS FAMILY.
WE WILL TREASURE OUR WONDERFUL MEMORIES.
LOVE,
BURT AND SANDI ZUCKER
Burt Zucker
Friend
July 21, 2020
My sincere condolences to Dick's family. I went to work for ups as a student worker in 1970. After a year in package delivery I jped to feeders. Dick was the Division Manger at the Strongsville Center. A terrific guy with an incredible sense of humor and fairness. In 1978, he asked me to join the his team as a Feeder Supervisor. Together with Dick, I learned a lot about management and how good the UPS partnership could be. More importantly, I learned a great deal of respect for his tutelage and his mentorship.
Although life took me on a different path, I never forget those early days and Strongsville. I pray he is at peace and in the arms of our Lord.
Sincerely,
Mark
Mark A Skoda
Coworker
July 21, 2020
July 21, 2020
July 21, 2020
I met Dick when we both worked for UPS. We have been friends for over forty years RIP my Friend. God Bless you and your family.
Bobby Mannery
Bobby Mannery
Coworker
July 21, 2020
To my First Cousin, I'll always remember and cherish fond memories (too many to list here) of us as kids. R.I.P. my dear cousin! Our sincere condolences to the Latek family.

Love,
Ed & Juanita Zaremba
Ed Zaremba
Family
July 21, 2020
Worked with Dick for 10 years in Cleveland and saw him in retirement in Florida for a few years. Always enjoyed his wit, hard work and his measured approach to business. R.I.P. my friend you will be missed !
Mike & Lynn Briggs
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Later family,

My sincere condolences on the passing of Dick. I spent many years working with him at ups in north ohio. He was a fine man, and could always look at the lighter side of things when things were tough. We were just talking about a ups reunion a few weeks ago with other colleagues. So sad to hear the news. Rest in peace, Dick!
jim kinney
Coworker
July 20, 2020
Dearest Family,
I am saddened for your loss. I have so many fond memories of Uncle Dick and all of his jokes! We were all so nervous to invite a suitor to a family gathering knowing that Uncle Dick was going to ask them some very embarrassing questions! I remember all the stories my Mom had about raising Uncle Dick because Busia and Dzia Dzia were so busy with the store. She told the story of how she took him to get glasses because she realized he couldn't see clearly.
It was so apparent how much he loved his family and he leaves so many memories for all of you.
Love,
Amy
Amy Bodek
Family
