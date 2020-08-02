RICHARD A. LATEK, SR., age 82, of Punta Gorda, Fla., died July 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Marylyn B. (nee Mosinski) for 57 years; loving father of Marlene Garbe (William), Richard A. Latek Jr. (Kelly), Jennifer Nelson (Greg), Loralee Guggenbiller (Jeff), and Joseph Latek (Shannon); cherished grandfather of William and Sophie Garbe, Jackson Latek, Paulina Anness, Grace Latek, Caroline Claire "C.C." Guggenbiller, Benjamin Nelson, Claire Latek, Margaret Nelson, Kate Latek, Charles Guggenbiller, and Alexis and Luke Latek; dear brother of Henriette Dembinski and Wanda Matia (both deceased); dearest uncle and cousin. US Army Veteran.
Family suggests contributions to Jennings Center for Older Adults, 10204 Granger Rd., Garfield Hts., OH 44125 or Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306.
