Richard A. "Rick" Schelm
October 24, 1956 - Feb. 13, 2020
On Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, Rick Schelm, 63, Christian, Son, Husband, Dad, Poppie, Brother, and Uncle, passed away suddenly at home of natural causes. Rick was a compassionate, caring Christian and a premier family man.
Rick was born on Oct. 24, 1956 in Indianapolis, Ind., grew up in Port Charlotte, Fla. and died in North Port, Fla. He graduated from Charlotte High School in May 1976 and Abilene Christian University in May 1979. He majored in communication and minored in persuasion. He was gainfully employed in the medical heath care industry for over 42 years. He received dozens of merit certificates and performance recognitions for high achieving, profitable productivity. Most recently Rick specialized as a mobility specialist.
Rick and Sandie met at ACU and married on March 8, 1980. They lived in Dallas, Texas until October 2000 before relocating to North Port to be closer to the Schelm family and to begin a new position. Rick and Sandie are current members of New Day Christian Church in Port Charlotte. His passions were his family and assisting his mobility challenged clients. His hobbies included reading, golf, the beach, the Dallas Cowboys, and Tom Clancy.
His family wants others to treat family, friends and strangers with kindness and generosity. Put your cell phones down and talk with your loved ones. Cherish each day and remember there is no such thing as an insignificant day.
He is survived by his loving, Christian example parents, Paul and Jacque, his dedicated devoted wife, Sandie; their three children, Nikki Schelm, Allen Schelm (Jackie), and Jamie Jean Schelm (PJ Swales). He is survived by his "pride and joys", Hannah, Wyatt, and Adalyn Schelm and JP Swales. He is survived by his siblings: Debbie Vacopoulos (Costa), Jenny Mazzoni (Joe), Mandy Nicol (Kevin), Robin Palumbo (Michael), Paul Russell Schelm (Lori), Beth Ann Arnone, Amy Jo Kyre (David), and Mark Todd Schelm (Maury). Rick was predeceased by his infant older sister, Kathy Lynne Schelm, beloved brother-in-law, Ettore Arnone, and dear friend, Josh Boswell. He leaves behind beloved, cherished nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
An immediate and extended family viewing will be held from 11:30 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Deep Creek Community Church, 1500 Cooper St. in Punta Gorda. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Charlotte Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A light, simple "sweet treat" reception will follow the interment at Charlotte Memorial Gardens, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Rd. Punta Gorda, Fla.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Harry Chapin Food Bank, 3760 Flower St., Fort Myers, FL 33901.