Richard A. Stoddard, 77, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2019.
Born on December 30, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois, Richard was the loving son of the late George and Helen (nee Bylica) Stoddard, and brother of the late Dennis Stoddard. He is the fond uncle of Dana Stoddard and Toni West, and the beloved husband and best friend of Janet R. (nee Kuffer) Stoddard for 46 years. Richard and Janet met in Niles, Illinois and were Married on July 21, 1973. They lived in Park Ridge, Illinois until retiring to Punta Gorda, Florida.
Richard's family moved to Niles, Illinois in 1953, where he attended Grade school and High school and joined the Navy in 1959. He served in the USN from Nov. 1959 to Dec. 1962. His last assignment was with the Tactical Air Control Squadron 13, and was Honorably Discharged at the rank of DM2 - Mechanical Draftsman. His first job as a civilian was working as a Design Engineer for Bell and Howell in Skokie, Illinois. Over the next 38 years he worked for many major companies, including Zenith, Motorola, Baxter Travenol, and finally as a self-employed Mechanical Design Engineer and Consultant.
Richard enjoyed snow skiing, boating, hunting and target shooting. He loved reading, working Sudoku puzzles, playing chess and cards, as well as good conversation and eating out with friends, at the many waterfront restaurants in Florida. His Big, beautiful smile and silly jokes will be dearly missed, but Never Forgotten.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, along with his Funeral Service at the Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida.
