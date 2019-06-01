Richard Alan Kovach, formerly of Budd Lake, New Jersey, passed away peacefully in his residence on January 26, 2019 at the age of 70. Born in Dover, New Jersey, on May 9, 1948, Rick was the son of the late John Kovach and Betty (Landis) Kovach and resided in Punta Gorda, Florida.



Rick graduated from Randolph High School in 1967 and soon after, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He spent time in Korea and Vietnam. When he returned home, he married the love of his life, Sharon Caesar, on June 20, 1970. Together, they celebrated 38 years of marriage.



His job as a millwright for Brennan Industrial Contractors took him to many faraway places including 38 states, Costa Rica, Brazil and the Philippines.



After spending many years on the road for work, Rick and Sharon finally decided in the summer of 1998 to buy their dream home in Punta Gorda, Florida and leave behind the cold winters of New Jersey. Rick loved the warm weather that Florida has to offer and would always say, "I think I'm starting to like it down here." That comment would always get a laugh from whomever was listening.



An avid wood turner, he taught many family and friends how to make a block of wood turn into a beautiful pen. He gifted hundreds of beautiful wood pens to anyone he met and it gave him great joy to see the amazement on their faces when they realized it was handmade.



Rick was a member of St. Nathaniel's Episcopal Church for 20 years and served for many of those years on the Vestry as well as on the church construction committee. His church family was very important to him and he was always ready to assist in any way he could.



Rick is survived by his sons, Richard Alan Kovach, Jr., husband of Renee Kovach, and Glenn Kovach, husband of Maria Kovach and five cherished grandchildren - Rachel, Amy, Morgan, Zachary and Dylan.



Rick was predeceased by his wife, Sharon, who passed away on January 5, 2009.



The fourth of seven children, Rick is also survived by his brothers, Jack Kovach, Ralph Kovach and Bob Kovach and his sisters, Patricia VonWagoner, Joan MacKenzie and Shari Sweedy.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at St. Nathaniel's Episcopal Church on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11AM. All friends and family are invited to attend. Luncheon immediately following service.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Rick's honor to , Chapter 82. 1232 Market Circle, Unit 2. Port Charlotte, Florida. Phone: (941) 629-2833 Read More Listen to Obituary