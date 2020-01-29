|
Richard C. Heyde
April 18, 1945 - January 18, 2020
Richard C. Heyde passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Born in South Bend, Indiana on April 18, 1945, Richard was the son of Donald C. and Loretta E. (Hagman) Heyde. After high school graduation, Richard went on to attain his Hotel/Motel Management Degree.
He co-owned a Tastee Freez Restaurant and later, worked with the Jostens Awards Program.
On November 21, 1975 in South Bend, Indiana, Richard Married Judith Ann Heyde. She would pass on July 6, 2014.
The couple were members of the MBCCU Air Stream Club and traveled all over the states. He also enjoyed playing golf.
Richard is survived by his sister, Sharon (Franklin) Fish of Indianapolis; step-daughter; Crysta M. (Bob) Spychalski, Jr. of Washington; two step-sons; Jeffery A. (Penny) Krieg of Plymouth and Gregory C. (Katie) Krieg of Mishawaka; nephew David Nagy of Indianapolis, Indiana; and many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Judith.
Richard will be laid to rest in the New Oak Hill Cemetery in Plymouth, Indiana.
The family requests that all memorial contributions be made to the St. Joseph County Humane Society, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, Indiana 46545.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website: www.johnson-danielson.com