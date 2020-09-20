Richard David Mackert, 88, of Port Charlotte, Fla., graduated to heaven and into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, May 25, 2020, peacefully at home after a brief illness, with loving family by his side.



Richard was born March 3, 1932, in Buffalo, N.Y. to Arthur and Emma Mackert. Retiring from a career as a mechanical engineer, he moved to Port Charlotte in 1992, with his late wife, Nancy, of 53 years, who passed in 2009. He became very involved with serving the Lord at his church, also ministering in music for many years with the gospel quartet "The Gospel Heirs," singing bass and playing harmonica. His deep and steadfast faith in the Lord Jesus Christ was contagious and he loved more than anything to witness to those that didn't know Him. In 2010, he was remarried to Cynthia Woodruff and together they continued to serve and minister through song, nursing home ministry, hosting missionary families in their home, and raising funds to support missions. Richard was also a Navy veteran having served aboard the USS MOALE, DD693 as a second class petty officer and sonar operator during the Korean war from 1950 - 53. Richard loved the outdoors (especially boating) and was very active in the Power Squadron. He enjoyed camping and fishing, and in retirement years, RV travel with the accomplishment of visiting 49 of the 50 states. He was also a true "Jack of all Trades" with a remarkable ability to build or fix anything, offering his gifts and abilities to any and all who were in need of help.



He is proceeded in death by his older brother Arthur Mackert. He is survived by two sons and their families; Lynn Mackert of Washington, NH and his son Bradley of Manchester, N.H., Wayne and Linda Mackert of Gloucester, Mass., and their sons Aaron and Luke, sister Carol Nowacki of N.J., and brother Donald Mackert of N.Y. as well as many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his loving wife, Cynthia, of 10 years, her children Linda (and husband Don) Ehret, Eugene Matthew (and wife Lynette) Woodruff, and L. Thomas (and wife Debbie) Woodruff, their collective children and several great grandchildren.



Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 3, 3:30 p.m. at the Lighthouse Baptist Church, 14251 Chancellor Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33953 Inturnment will be held on October 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 Hwy 72 Sarasota, Sarasota County, Florida, 34241 USA



Memorial contributions are suggested by the family to Lighthouse Baptist Church Missions Fund, 14251 Chancellor Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33953



