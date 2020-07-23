Richard Dee Erhart "Rich"



I started my journey on earth August 17, 1947, in Gurnee, Ill., and finished it on July 18, 2020, in Rotonda West, Fla. In 1966 I went to Vietnam. I was in the 11th Armored Cavalry of the Army and came home a Sergeant in 1968. I loved flying our American Flag and did so in the front yard of every home I lived in. I know it is flying at Half Mast for me now at my home in Rotonda. I played the drums and sang in six different rock and roll and country western bands. I apprenticed and became a plumber and pipe fitter working in several nuclear plants. Then I met the love of my life, Bobbi. We moved to Colorado and got married on New Year's Eve. Our four children, Ruthie, Raquel, Ronnie, and Jeremy are all grown and gave me even more joy with my grandchildren, Haley, Lola, Henry, Lucy, Sydney, Levi, Jenna, and Eli. I can't forget my great son in laws Eric and Rob along with my sweet daughter in law, Beth. Colorado was a fabulous place to raise our family, with camping, hunting, fishing, mountains, snow and skiing. Did I say plowing, shoveling, and snow blowing? I have always been a man of few words, but will take this opportunity to share a little more about myself. I especially loved the organizations I belonged to like the American Legion, The Elks, The V.F.W. and the Moose Lodge. Yes, they are military related. I have always put my country first. My favorite song is "Some Gave All" by Billy Ray Cyrus. I truly mourned those that gave their life for our country.



On my journey in Colorado, I became a superintendent of Rocky Flats, which was a Nuclear Facility owned by the United States Government. We produced the Plutonium Bomb triggers. I was also responsible for the decontamination of the entire facility until every building was gone. After twenty two years, I retired. Bobbi and I moved to Florida to fish, boat, go to the beach, and of course fish some more. After two years we both felt the need to go back to work. In 2001 I became the manager of Pinch A Penny #140 in Englewood. Bobbi joined me a year later at the store and I was her Boss. We grew the business exponentially for 7 years together. In 2008 we purchased the franchise from Dan and Jackie Tilka. Then Bobbi became my boss. So we bossed each other for ten years while we put our hearts into its continual growth so our sons could take it over. We semi retired and had some trips in our motor home going back to our roots in Illinois and Colorado. We would always sing to each other when we were in the motor home. Our favorite song was "On the Road Again" by Willie Nelson. Now I am on a different road to reunite with my dad, George, my mom, Wanda, and my brother, Bud. I'll also get to reunite with Bobbi's mom, Sunny. She was my favorite person on earth and I'm going to see Steven, my nephew whom I had missed terribly. I have always had very strong convictions. I always kept my word. I had a lot more to do on earth but didn't get the chance. But I always gave from my heart with generosity, integrity, compassion and human kindness. I just hope heaven has fast cars, Pabst Blue Ribbon beer, Nascar races, country music, woodworking tools, a Casino, tackle shops, scratch tickets, and a bottle of Canadian Mist. I can't wait to see my old fishing buddies and hunting partners from the past. And I'll have my pole in my hand and the cooler loaded for all of them joining me in the future. Bobbi tucked an American flag in my arm so get that flag pole up, Lord, I'm coming home. Rich



Rich will be buried in the Sarasota National Cemetery for Veterans. Because of Covid, Rich's service is private however, we will be having a huge Celebration of his life in the near future. We will keep you updated at Pinch A Penny as to when and where it will be held.



