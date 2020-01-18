Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
207-773-6511
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Michaud
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard E. Michaud

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard E. Michaud Obituary
Scarborough-Richard E. Michaud Sr., 79, founder of Michaud Distributors, died peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020 at his home in Punta, Gorda, Florida.

Visiting hours celebrating Dick's life will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland, Maine. Prayers will be recited at the chapel at 10:15 am on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough, ME. Burial will be in the spring. A Memorial Service will be held in Punta Gorda, Florida at a later date. To view Dick's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Those who wish may make contributions in Dick's memory to: Maine Kidney Foundation, 470 Forest Ave., Suite 302, Portland, Maine 04101.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -