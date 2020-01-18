|
|
Scarborough-Richard E. Michaud Sr., 79, founder of Michaud Distributors, died peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020 at his home in Punta, Gorda, Florida.
Visiting hours celebrating Dick's life will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland, Maine. Prayers will be recited at the chapel at 10:15 am on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough, ME. Burial will be in the spring. A Memorial Service will be held in Punta Gorda, Florida at a later date. To view Dick's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com
Those who wish may make contributions in Dick's memory to: Maine Kidney Foundation, 470 Forest Ave., Suite 302, Portland, Maine 04101.