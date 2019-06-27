Richard E. Wilcox



May 3, 1935 - June 23, 2019



Richard Wilcox, 84, Punta Gorda, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at Tidewell Hospice from complications of Alzheimer's disease,



Richard was born in Pontiac Michigan. After graduation he enlisted in the US Navy. He chose a career in Visual Merchandising retiring after 27 years with Sears Roebuck where he ended his career managing the Display Department at the company's largest store in Livonia, Michigan.



He graduated from Oakland Community College with an Associate's degree in Art.



After retiring he spent his time designing and building numerous homes with an emphasis on outdoor spaces. His work was featured in national and regional publications and viewed in numerous local garden and home tours.



He was an active member of the Phantoms of the Charlotte Symphony.



He is survived by his wife Janet, daughter Ryoan Wilcox Zobuk (Ned N.) North Port, son Mark Wilcox (Karen) Floral City and grandson Ned ("Bean") Zobuk.



Services will be held at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Rd, Punta Gorda, at 3PM on Monday, July 1st. Donations can be made to the Charlotte Symphony or .