Richard Edwin Ortmayer, 89, of Punta Gorda, Fla., died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. He was born in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Dec. 10, 1930.
He graduated from Madison West High School in Madison, WI. He proudly joined the Air Force after high school where he attained the rank of Sargent. He was stationed in Japan during the Korean War repairing aircraft returning from battle. After six years of military service, he moved the family to the Dallas, Texas area where he spent his working years. He was an entrepreneur at heart, owning several businesses over the years. His last venture, Anchor Products, a specialty label printing business, was his ultimate success allowing him to retire comfortably in Longview, Texas. He and his wife relocated to Punta Gorda, Fla., in 2014 to be close to their son and daughter-in-law.
He had a passion for boating and flying, having owned numerous boats and airplanes over the years. We loved animals, especially his cats. He passionately contributed to various animal shelter and rescue efforts and Cal Farley Boys Ranch in Texas, a faith-based center for children.
He is survived by his wife Marjorie Ann, his son, David Alan & (Rhonda) Ortmayer, and his beloved cats Duffy and Dixie. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Louise Goodrich.
