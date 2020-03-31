|
Richard F. Ide, 86, of Port Charlotte, Fla. and Farmington, Conn., died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at John Dempsey Hospital following a short illness. Dick was born in Hartford, Conn. in April 1933 to Else (Schikore) and Richard Ide. He grew up and lived most of his life in West Hartford, Conn. graduating from Hall High School in 1951 and from The University of Connecticut with a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1955. While at UConn, he was a member of Alpha Phi Omega, a national service fraternity and was a Second Lieutenant in the Amy Reserve. He entered the United States Army following graduation where he served six years and was honorably discharged as a First Lieutenant. Dick joined his father as a painting and decorating contractor and later took over the family business when his father retired. Changing careers in the late 1960's, he entered the field of housing and care of the elderly. He earned his Nursing Home Administrator's license and was responsible for the operation and construction of several Connecticut facilities before retiring in 2000 and moving to Port Charlotte, Fla. While a freshman in college, Dick met Barbara Baker, the love of his life. After a five-year courtship, they married and were blessed with three children and enjoyed over 62 years of marriage. In addition to Barbara, Dick is survived by his daughter Brenda Watson and her husband James; son Richard and his husband Matthew Marisola; and daughter Gretchen Bilodeau and her husband Scott. His six grandchildren include Sarah (Watson) Sawyer and her husband Thomas; James Watson and his wife Denise (Belanger) Watson; Mary Watson and her fiance Devon Plesser; Erica Bilodeau and her fiance Kristofer Kurtin; Mark Watson and Renee Bilodeau. Dick also took great joy in his great-granddaughters, Kristen, and Elisabeth Sawyer. Services and burial will be held privately at a later date. The Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center of Avon is caring for the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com