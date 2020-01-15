|
Richard Joseph Faria, born May 19, 1959 in Providence, Rhode Island an only child of parents Janet Faria and deceased father Frank Faria.
Starting at a young age Richard learned the value of a dollar and began working early on. His first job was dishwasher where he grew to love working in the restaurant business. He worked his way up to Executive Chef for many large country clubs to owning his pride and joy "Wood Street Grill" in Punta Gorda, Florida.
Richard attended Johnson and Wales University for Culinary in New England with a passion and major love for cooking.
Shelley and Richard met in the restaurant business 28 years ago, and moved down to Punta Gorda on their honeymoon where they ended up falling in love with the area and starting their family. A son and a daughter completed their family and they couldn't have been happier.
Richard also had a strong love for his fur-babies Sophie & Oreo, who were the best source of therapy he could have! They stayed with him 24/7 and offered unconditional love.
Wood Street Grill was Richard's baby. He has won numerous awards for catering over the years, which are hung up around the restaurant. One of his biggest accomplishments was catering for the staff of Food Network's show "Restaurant Impossible" for Robert Irvine.
Richard is known for his great sense of humor, he loved to talk and give everyone a hard time. He loved to laugh and crack jokes. He was a great man, who will truly be missed.
He leaves behind surviving family members Shelley Faria (wife), Madison Faria (daughter), Austin Faria (son) and Janet Faria (mother).
To send condolences, please visit www.charlottememorial.com