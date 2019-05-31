Richard K. "Dick" Mill, 80, of Philo, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on May 29, 2019.



Dick was born in Mount Vernon on May 1, 1939. He is the son of the late Edgar and Dorothy Mill.



Dick enjoyed fishing and boating in Florida and spending time farming in Ohio. He is a member of the Masonic Lodge, the Shriners and the Elks. He retired as a Vice President of The Shelly Company in 1994 where he had been employed for 40 years. He was a Past President of the Ohio Aggregates Association. Dick was successful in business and life but always said "His proudest accomplishment was his family."



He is survived by his three children, Bob and Robin Mill of Marietta, Bill and Amy Mill of Zanesville, Kim and Derek Dozer of Philo; his six grandchildren, Taci (Slade) Carmichael, Darci (Nick) Wagner, Cory (Abby) Mill, Wesley (Rebekah) Mill, Andy (Katie Davis) Mill, Cameron (Liz) Morrison; twelve great-grandchildren; his brother, Don (Joan) Mill and his special companion for the last 10 years, Jane Van Wye.



In addition to his parents, Dick is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Barbara A. Mill, who passed away May 19, 2008 and his brother, Tom Mill.



In lieu of flowers, Please consider making memorial contributions in Dicks name to the Alpha 1 Foundation: www.alpha1.org/how-to-help/help-raise-funds/donate.



Visitations will be 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 pm on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. Funeral Services will be 11 am on Saturday with Pastor Jamie Harrop officiating. He will be laid to rest beside his wife in the Duncan Falls Cemetery. Read More Listen to Obituary