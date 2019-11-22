|
Richard L. "Dick" Blais passed away on November 19, 2019. He was born in Berlin, New Hamshire on June 30, 1927, the son of Napoleon Arthur "Archie" and Yvonne (LaBonte) Blais. In 1953, he married the love of his life, Roberta, and together they raised four children.
Dick was hired by the Post Office during the manpower-starved years of World War II. From age 15 until he enlisted in the Army Air Corps at 17, he delivered the mail after school and on weekends. In the Army Air Corps, he served in the Pacific Theater in 1945-46, rising to the rank of sergeant before being honorably discharged.
After the war, together with his father, Dick opened Blais TV and Appliance, the first television sales and service operation in Berlin. Later he opened the first coin laundry in the city.
In 1955, Dick founded Paper City TV Cable, bringing cable television to Berlin, Gorham, and Lancaster. Later he founded North Country TV Cable to bring cable television to Whitefield and Groveton. He was a charter member of the Society of Cable Television Engineers, served a term as President of the New England Cable Television Association, and retired after a 37 year
career in the Cable Television industry.
In the 1960s, Dick turned his love of flying into a side business by founding Holiday Flying Service, a small, regional airline that he ran until 1969. In the 1970s he owned local radio station WBRL.
Throughout his life, Dick was active in many civic, charitable, and volunteer organizations, including the Knights of Columbus, VFW, The Jaycees, the American Legion, the Civil Air Patrol, and Kiwanis, with which he was a 63-year member.
He served a term as Director for the Northern White Mountain Chamber of Commerce, and was director of the Chamber's Air-Show committee for several years.
Dick enjoyed flying his Cessna airplane, gardening, spending summers at his cottage in
Norway, Maine, and wintering in North Port, Florida.
He is survived by his four children: Christopher Blais and companion Margaret Keefe of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Gary Blais of Brandon, Florida, Pamela Blais and husband Larry Reynolds of Rochester, New Hampshire, and Robert Blais of Dover, New Hampshire; as well as his sister, Joan Callaghan, of Tucson, Arizona. He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Roberta, as well as his parents and two brothers.
Arrangements National Cremation & Burial Society of Sarasota.