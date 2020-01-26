|
Richard Muldrow Smith passed peacefully holding the hand of his beloved wife Molly at their home in Englewood, Florida in the predawn hours of January 10, 2020.
Born Sept. 2, 1939, Richard was the son of Mary Muldrow Smith and Elmer Clyde Smith and brother of James Douglas Smith. He graduated from the University of Arkansas in 1963, J.D. with High Honors, First in Class. Richard's law career encompassed a tenure as professor at UNC-CH School of Law, partnership in Mayer, Brown & Platt and appointment as first Director of the Office of Energy Policy by James Schlesinger during the Carter Administration.
Ever an adventurer, Richard left the practice of law to become partner and CEO of Little Creek Marina on the Chesapeake Bay. In the years following sale of the marina, Richard and Molly shared their time between Asheville, North Carolina's and Florida's Gulf Coast. They loved the casual and eclectic Asheville lifestyle and enjoyed attending the Brevard Music Center's renowned summer festival concerts.
Richard's life was distinguished by an insatiable curiosity, his love of a new project and his quiet and gentle spirit. He was a world traveler, photographer, scuba diver and climbed Denali at age 50! An artist, Richard designed and built fine furniture and loved classical music and cooking for close friends.
Richard is so missed by his wife Molly and sons, Steven Muldrow of Arlington, Virginia, Michael Chesley and wife Meghan of Beijing, China and two grandchildren, Alex and Sophie. He was formerly married to Sara Webb Smith. Molly wishes to thank Richard's caregivers, Teresa, Charlene, Tiara and Annmarie, for their gentle care and loving support. Thanks also to Howard's Restaurant owners and staff for their many acts of kindness through Richard's illness. Remembrance gatherings in Englewood and Asheville will follow cremation, to be scheduled after a quiet period of rest and grieving. Memorials may be sent to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota County, Southern Poverty Law Center or Brevard Music Center.