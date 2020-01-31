|
"Richard Romano, known to family and friends as Dickie or Rich, passed away January 19th, 2020. Richard was a longtime resident of Port Charlotte and a retired metal framer. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and being "Papa" to his grandchildren. Richard was a beloved husband, father, brother, papa and friend to many. He will be greatly missed. Richard is preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Stephanie, daughter Nicole (Mark), stepmother Patty (Chuck), brothers Randy, Tim (Valerie), Terry (Jackie) and Chris and 2 grandchildren.
A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Richard's life will be held on Saturday, February 29th at Bayshore Live Oak Park Amphitheater in Port Charlotte, Florida at 4 pm"