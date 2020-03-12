|
Richard S (Rick) Fitch, 50, died March 7, 2020 at his home in Englewood, Fla. after a short illness. Rick was born Nov 24, 1969 in Lorain, Ohio to parents Alfred and Connie Fitch.
He attended Southview High School then graduated from Lemon Bay High School in 1988. He was involved in the local youth baseball and soccer programs. He enjoyed beach volleyball and played in the local dart leagues. But most of all, he enjoyed his grandchildren.
He is survived by his son Richard (Lynde) of Englewood, daughter Sierra Adams (Tyler) of Show Low, Ariz., daughter Hannah of Mt Juliet, Tenn., and 5 grandchildren. Also survived by sister Karen Hale (Mike) of Melbourne, Fla., and brother Alan (Kelley) of Englewood. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sheryl in 1984.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, March 13, from 5 to 6 p.m. at Lemon Bay Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life to follow at 6 p.m.
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services.