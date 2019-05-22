Richard "Rit" W. Perry, 70, passed peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer.



Rit was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts to Richard S. Perry and Dorothy T. (Mello) Perry, lived in South Dartmouth most of his life until moving to Florida in 2006.



He worked in the telecommunications industry for over 30 years before retiring in 2004. He had a love of bullmastiff dogs and obedience training, was an avid golfer, enjoyed fishing, hunting, cruising in his little red sports car and spending time with his family. He was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important...The simplicity of living a life with those you love.



He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Susan M. (Ducas)Perry; his daughter, Tara(Perry)Rajala; his grandchildren, Mason J. Rajala and Samantha P. Rajala, all of North Port, Florida; his sister, Cheryl(Perry)Thomas of Dartmouth, Massachusetts; and his brother, Robert B. Perry of Smithfield, Rhode Island.



A beachside service will be held and a celebration of his life on Sat. June 1, 2019. A separate service will be held in South Dartmouth, Massachusettes at a future date. Read More Listen to Obituary