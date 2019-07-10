Home

San Antonio Catholic Church
24445 Rampart Blvd
Punta Gorda, FL 33980
Rita C. Freiermuth

Rita C. Freiermuth Obituary
Rita C. Freiermuth, 82, of Port Charlotte, FL, formerly of Erlanger, KY, passed away on July 5, 2019.

Rita was an excellent seamstress and quilter. She was a member of the Eager Quilting Club in North Ft. Myers, FL. She enjoyed a lifelong career as a schoolteacher. She was also a very loving grandmother and great grandmother.

Rita's survivors include her husband Allen J Freiermuth, and her three children; Kimberly (Terry) Mason, James Freiermuth, and Sharon (Paul) Harrison. She is also survived by five grandchildren; Kristina (Brian) Gline, Kelly Mason, Alexander Harrison, Alicia (Alex) Meyer, and Eric Harrison, and by five great grandchildren. Survivors also include her siblings; Ruth (Herman) Thomas, Martin (Mary Rose) Thomas, Ross (Jane) Thomas, Robert (Carolyn) Thomas, and Jerry (Kay) Thomas, and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.

A Memorial Service will be held at San Antonio Catholic Church, 24445 Rampart Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL, on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 11:00. Immediate reception to follow at South Port Square, Second Floor Alcove, Gables East, 23053 Westchester Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Passionist Nuns, 1151 Donaldson Hwy, Erlanger, KY 41018, or Tidewell Hospice, Inc., 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.
