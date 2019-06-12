Rita Lynch-Knapp, 85, of Englewood, FL, died peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by family, on April 22, 2019.



Born in Framingham, MA, she was the daughter of the late Timothy J. and Agnes Bernice (Biladeau) Lynch. Rita, along with her husband, the late John W. Knapp Sr., moved to Englewood in the late 1980s. She loved creating beautiful stained glass pieces, knitting and needlepoint. She enjoyed participating in community activities such as line dancing, morning coffee gatherings, crafts and placing luminaries in her neighborhood for Christmas, among other things. She was also known as "Scooter," the name she took when she performed as an amateur clown. As Scooter, she entertained people in venues such as hospitals, shopping malls and restaurants in the Englewood/Venice area, making balloon animals which delighted children and adults alike.



Rita is survived by her children John Knapp Jr., Timothy Knapp, Annette Ziehl and Teresa Wood. She was also mother of the late Roberta Spurgeon and Paul Knapp. She was grandmother to six grandsons, three granddaughters and two great-granddaughters. She is survived by her brothers John and Martin Lynch and was the sister of the late Cornelius, Francis and Donald Lynch and Gwendolyn (Lynch) Knapp.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial service at 10:00 am on June 13, 2019 at St. Raphael's Catholic Church, 770 Kilbourne Avenue, Englewood FL, 34223.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/.