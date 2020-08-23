Robert Angelo DiDio, was born on December 20th, 1936, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Working in Cleveland, Ohio, Bob achieved a prosperous career in automotive sales, of which he spent 45 years in. Among other things, Bob was in the Naval Reserves and possessed a passion for golfing. This passion became shared on the 7th of November, 1959, with his marriage to Glenice M. DiDio.



On August 6th, 2020, Robert passed while living in North Port, FL. Robert is survived by his children, Constance J. (and her husband, William Guist) and Robert J. His legacy also continues on in his two grandchildren, Morgan Guist and Nicole Guist.



For those wishing a farewell to Robert, funeral services are scheduled for December 22nd at 10 a.m. at San Pedro's Catholic Church in North Port, FL.



To share condolences and memories please email the family at: cjguist@yahoo.com.



Arrangements has been entrusted to Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, Port Charlotte Chapel.



