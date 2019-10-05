|
|
Dr. Robert E. Drury, DDS
November 10, 1932 - September 12, 2019
Robert Edwin Drury (Bob) was born in Carlinville, IL. He attended Blackburn College there and majored in pre-med and math, then attended St. Louis University and graduated in 1957 with a DDS degree. The United States Public Health Service (USPHS) offered him a one year internship at their Baltimore, MD hospital. After presenting a research paper on Hypnosis in Dentistry, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) offered him a position as research dentist.
He worked 5 years at NIH in Bethesda, MD, but also in several South American countries. The Service also sent him to Geneva, Switzerland representing the USA in dental matters at the World Health Organization (WHO). The USPHS Hospital on Staten Island, NY was his next assignment. There he met his wife, Karin. They were married in Germany before heading for his next assignment in Seattle. Two daughters were born there and they decided to stay in the beautiful Pacific North West. The small town of North Bend, 30 miles east of Seattle became their home. They opened a dental office in town and lived their till they moved to Englewood, FL in 1998. Bob loved the outdoors, fishing, bird hunting, canoeing, hiking and camping always accompanied by the family dogs or his wife and daughters. One of his favorite hobbies was magic and he enchanted many of his young patients chair side with magic tricks and funny story. Bob always considered dentistry his hobby that he enjoyed very much. He was a life member of the American Dental Association (ADA) and the local Seattle/King County Chapter, as well as and . After retirement the Drury's travelled to Europe, Australia and New Zealand attending Magic Conventions and meeting other magicians. Bob was also a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians (IBM) and a member of the Order of Merlin, an exclusive fraternity of the IBM. In 1996, after presenting a magic act, one of his inventions, the prestigious Magic Circle in London, initiated him into their society. The warm climate if Florida healed his aching joints enough so that he was able to return to his favorite sport, tennis, for a number of years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Elizabeth (Terlip), 4 siblings, Louise (Darscheid), Conrad, Elizabeth (Berwick), and William, as well as 2 brothers in law, Louis and E.J. and several nieces and nephews. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Karin, and daughters Anne (Rob) and Catherine.
Memorial Donations may be made in his honor to the (), POBox 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250 or Tidewell Hospice Inc. 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238-9989.