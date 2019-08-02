|
Robert "Bob" Ellsworth Schwab, 84, passed away Friday, July 26th, 2019, at his home on the Allegheny River in Tidioute, PA, surrounded by family. His connection to the Englewood area started back in 1970 as a snowbird vacationer turn homeowner, and eventually FL resident by late '70s. He was a homeowner in the Whispering Pines and the Point of Pines neighborhoods until this past year, and loved his friends he met in those neighborhoods. He was also an early board member of the Englewood Bank and Trust, and close friend of Ferold "Pud" Davis and family. Visits from family and friends, his fun-loving neighbors, along with golfing and fishing exploits were what made his retirement in the Englewood area so enjoyable.
Robert is survived by his lovely wife Nancy (Schall), to include four sons/daughters-in-law, and 13 grandchildren; Scott/Jacqui (Everett) with Christopher and Ryan of Westbrook, ME; Kirk/Maureen (Roethlein) with Kaleb, Karly and Kiersten of Harmony, PA; Bruce with Kyle, Abbey, Nathan, and Annabelle of Eden, UT; and Neil/Rachel (Lyter) with Luke, Samuel, Noah, and Joseph of State College, PA.
The Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home, in Warren, PA, have been entrusted with Robert's final arrangements. Condolences to the family, to include a more complete obituary, can be found at www.lewisfuneralhomeinc.com . Cards may be sent to the Schwab Family, 1 Scott Street, Tidioute, PA 16351.