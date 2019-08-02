Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald E Lewis Funeral Home Inc
304 East St
Warren, PA 16365
(814) 723-9270
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St John's Roman Catholic Church
25 First Street
Tidioute, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St John's Roman Catholic Church
25 First Street
Tidioute, PA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bob's Barn
1 Scott Street
Tidioute, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Schwab
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Ellsworth Schwab


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Ellsworth Schwab Obituary
Robert "Bob" Ellsworth Schwab, 84, passed away Friday, July 26th, 2019, at his home on the Allegheny River in Tidioute, PA, surrounded by family. His connection to the Englewood area started back in 1970 as a snowbird vacationer turn homeowner, and eventually FL resident by late '70s. He was a homeowner in the Whispering Pines and the Point of Pines neighborhoods until this past year, and loved his friends he met in those neighborhoods. He was also an early board member of the Englewood Bank and Trust, and close friend of Ferold "Pud" Davis and family. Visits from family and friends, his fun-loving neighbors, along with golfing and fishing exploits were what made his retirement in the Englewood area so enjoyable.

Robert is survived by his lovely wife Nancy (Schall), to include four sons/daughters-in-law, and 13 grandchildren; Scott/Jacqui (Everett) with Christopher and Ryan of Westbrook, ME; Kirk/Maureen (Roethlein) with Kaleb, Karly and Kiersten of Harmony, PA; Bruce with Kyle, Abbey, Nathan, and Annabelle of Eden, UT; and Neil/Rachel (Lyter) with Luke, Samuel, Noah, and Joseph of State College, PA.

The Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home, in Warren, PA, have been entrusted with Robert's final arrangements. Condolences to the family, to include a more complete obituary, can be found at www.lewisfuneralhomeinc.com . Cards may be sent to the Schwab Family, 1 Scott Street, Tidioute, PA 16351.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now