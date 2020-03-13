|
Robert (Bob) F. Flynn Sr., resident of Englewood, Fla., formerly of Freeport, Ill. and Mt. Savage, Md., passed away on March 9, 2020 at the age of 80 years.
Bob was born in Mt. Savage on Aug. 2, 1939 and attended school in Mt. Savage. He was married on December 2, 1961 to Carrie Irene Skipper. After graduating from high school, he worked at A&P in Cumberland then LaVale and Safeway in LaVale. In 1968, he moved with his family to Freeport, Ill. where he worked for Kelly Springfield for 30 years.
Bob always liked to keep busy doing things with his hands - he owned a TV repair shop for several years before taking up woodworking, making several treasured items for his family members. He was a lifelong Pittsburgh Pirates fan.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 58 years, Carrie Flynn. He is survived by his children and their spouses/significant others: Wanda / Phil Sanders, Robert (Bob) F. Flynn Jr / Linda Lucchesi, Cynthia (Cindy) / Joseph (Joe) Sheridan Sr., Joseph (Joe) / Tina Flynn, and Catherine (Cathi) / Anthony (Tony) Kerr. He has 10 grandchildren: Becky Moline (married to Adam), Danielle Sheridan, Angie Sanders, Joseph (Joe) Sheridan Jr. (married to Nicole), Katherine (Katie) Volkenant (married to Brian), Tessa Adolph, Dylan Kerr, Nicholas (Nick) Kerr, Kaylee Kerr and Alyssa Kerr and two great-grandchildren: Arianna (Ari) Sheridan and Ezra Moline.
He was preceded in death by his Mother, Veronica Brailer (1897-1976) and Father, Robert Flynn (1872-1955).
Memorial donations may be made to the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, N.Y. 10016.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, March 12 from 4-7 p.m. at Durst Funeral Home, 57 Frost Avenue, Frostburg, Md. 21532
A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 15706 St Patrick's Church Rd, Mt. Savage, MD 21545, with Father James Watson O.F.M Cap as celebrant.
Words of comfort may be sent to the family following the obituary at www.durstfuneralhome.com.